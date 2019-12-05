Tammy Abraham has potential to go even higher: Azpilicueta

Chelsea' Cesar Azpilicueta praised Tammy Abraham saying that the latter has the potential to go even higher. "He has the potential to go even higher. We know we are still in December with a lot of games but with his passion and hunger, he is capable of getting to the top, for sure," Goal.com quoted Azpilicueta as saying.

Abraham scored one goal during Chelsea's 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Thursday in the Premier League. Azpilicueta is certain that the 22-year-old will get 'many more goals'.

"I am confident that he can get many more goals because of the way he is working and improving since he started pre-season," he said. "Not only is he scoring goals. He is playing for the team, recovering the ball and he made a tackle in our own half - that was an amazing effort for him," Azpilicueta added.

Chelsea will now compete against Everton on December 7. (ANI)

