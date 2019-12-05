Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mary Kom leads Punjab Panthers to second straight victory

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greaternoida
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:50 IST
Mary Kom leads Punjab Panthers to second straight victory

The celebrated Mary Kom won her bout in a dominating fashion as Punjab Panthers notched up their second successive victory in the Big Bout Indian Boxing League by beating Bombay Bullets 5-2 here on Thursday. Mary Kom won by a unanimous decision against 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Ingrit Lorena Valencia.

Manoj Kumar's defeat at the hands of Bombay Bullets' Naveen Boora in the 69kg bout of the night meant that the two captains stepped into the ring with much more than academic interest left in the match. And, Mary Kom did enough to impress the judges in each of three rounds to beat the Colombian like she did in the World Championship last year.

Uzbekistan's Youth Olympic Games champion Abdulmalik Khalakov and PL Prasad had given Punjab Panthers a head start. Khalakov held sway in the 57kg bout against Asian silver medallist Kavinder Singh Bisht. The 19-year-old dodged a left hook and landed a left straight smack on the Bombay Bullets boxer's face to enforce a standing count in the second round to seal the deal.

Prasad, who suffered a reverse on the opening night, redeemed himself by using his speed to counter Anant Chopade's longer reach. Young Manisha, standing in for Sonia Lather who is on national duty in the South Asian Games in Kathmandu, maintained the momentum with a facile win against Spaniard Melissa Noemi Gonzalez in the women's 60kg. Once Mary Kom sealed the match in Punjab Panthers' favour, Naveen Kumar eked out a 3-2 verdict against Spaniard Emmanuel Reyas in the 91kg bout before Bombay Bullets gained another consolation win through Prayag Chauhan who beat the 18-year-old Mohit in the 75kg bout through a split decision.

Earlier, in a combative 69kg contest, 20-year-old Naveen Boora did not let Manoj Kumar's reputation come in the way of getting Bombay Bullets their first taste of victory. Putting his height and reach to good effect against the experienced Manoj Kumar, Naveen Boora impressed with his ring craft and fearlessness. The bout was awarded 4-1 to Naveen Boora.

Mary Kom, the Punjab Panthers captain, won the toss and blocked the youth women's 57kg bout. Sapna Sharma was one of the two Punjab Panthers boxers who had lost their bouts against Odisha Warriors on the opening night. Sapna would have had to fight National Youth runner-up Priya Kushwaha. The option of blocking a bout allows teams to bring strategy into play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-United Airlines picks industry veteran Kirby for top job

United Airlines Holdings Inc insider Scott Kirby will succeed Oscar Munoz as chief executive officer next year as part of a transition the airline hopes will secure a growth path after some tumultuous years. Kirby was recruited as the airli...

2 criminals held after encounter with police in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two criminals, who were wanted in over a dozen cases of loot and extortion, were arrested after encounter with police in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said. Ravi and Rahul were nabbed near Miranpur road in Khatoli on Wednesd...

Athletics-Kenya's Chepkoech eyes fast track to Olympic gold

Kenyas Beatrice Chepkoech, the womens 3,000 metres steeplechase world record holder, plans to add another major title to her first world championships win in September -- an Olympic gold medal.The victory in Doha has given her extra confide...

Manoj Tiwari raises Ram temple issue at rally, says BJP will fulfil another of its promise

The BJP was mocked over the construction of Ram temple, but the recent Supreme Court verdict has paved the path for a grand temple in Ayodhya, and the party will fulfill another of its promise, BJPs Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said at a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019