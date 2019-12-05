Left Menu
Chiefs RB Williams (hamstring) placed on IR

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 22:16 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 22:16 IST
Chiefs RB Williams (hamstring) placed on IR

The Kansas City Chiefs placed Darrel Williams on injured reserve Thursday with a hamstring issue, ending the running back's season. Defensive back Alex Brown was moved from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster, while wide receiver Gehrig Dieter was added to the practice squad.

Williams, 24, was injured in Sunday's 40-9 victory over the Oakland Raiders when he appeared hobbled after a play where he did not take on any contact. He finished the season with 141 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries in 12 games. He also caught 15 passes for 167 yards and one score. Undrafted out of LSU, Williams has 185 yards on 54 carries over 18 games with the Chiefs over the last two seasons.

