Hurricanes outlast Sharks for shootout win

  • Carolina
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 08:39 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 08:38 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLCanes)

Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes was the only player to convert in the shootout in a 3-2 victory against the visiting San Jose Sharks in a game that came full circle for the second-year forward Thursday night. Svechnikov, who was Carolina's third shooter in the shootout, began the game's scoring in the opening minute and then came through to help close out the victory.

Carolina's other goal came from Jake Gardiner. Warren Foegele assisted on two goals, while Svechnikov also picked up an assist. Marcus Sorensen and Logan Couture scored for the Sharks in regulation.

The second period included San Jose's Joe Thornton punching Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek in the mask, and from there the tensions rose considerably. Still, the third period resulted in few scoring chances as that part of the game seemed to turn much tamer. Carolina managed only five shots on goal compared to 10 for the Sharks.

Then in the five-minute overtime, the Hurricanes held a 6-2 advantage in shots. San Jose goalie Aaron Dell stopped 27 shots.

Mrazek made 28 saves. Svechnikov scored 50 seconds into the game as the recipient of Foegele's solid work to set up the goal. It was Svechnikov's 12th goal of the season.

Less than six minutes later, Sorensen tied the game, taking a pass from Thornton. Gardiner put Carolina back on top near the midway mark of the second period. It was his first goal since the second game of the season.

Couture's tying goal came with 18 seconds remaining in the second period. It was his fourth goal across the past four games. Both teams failed to convert on a third-period power play. They finished a combined 0-for-5 on power plays.

Carolina had lost three of its previous four games. The Sharks have lost back-to-back games for the first time since the first two days of November, though this time they picked up one team point in the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

