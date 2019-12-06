Left Menu
Pulock lifts Islanders past Golden Knights in OT

  Reuters
  New York
  Updated: 06-12-2019 09:23 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 09:21 IST
Ryan Pulock scored with 1:40 left in overtime Thursday night for the host New York Islanders, who edged the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, in Uniondale, N.Y. The winning goal came on the power play generated when Jonathan Marchessault tripped Mathew Barzal in the neutral zone. Pulock scored from point-blank range 10 seconds later.

Cal Clutterbuck and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders, who have won three of four. Goalie Semyon Varlamov made 31 saves. Alex Tuch and Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights, who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Malcolm Subban recorded 28 saves.

The Golden Knights nearly scored the game's first goal seconds before Clutterbuck's unassisted tally gave the Islanders the lead. Vegas center Paul Stastny's shot bounced off the upper body of Varlamov and to Shea Theodore, whose backhanded rebound sailed over the net. Clutterbuck picked up the puck and raced up the ice to begin a 3-on-1. With Casey Cizikas trailing him across the ice, Clutterbuck deked as if he was going to pass to his linemate before firing a shot under Subban's glove at the 4:26 mark.

The Golden Knights tied the score with their own rush 11:01 later. Tuch, at the Vegas blue line, took a pass from Cody Glass and raced through the neutral zone before shooting beyond the outstretched stick of Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy and beyond Varlamov's reach into the far corner of the net. A crushing forecheck by Anthony Beauvillier led to Nelson's go-ahead goal early in the third period. Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill beat Beauvillier to a loose puck behind the Vegas net, but Beauvillier walloped Merrill and then beat Merrill and William Karlsson to the puck. Beauvillier passed to Nelson, whose shot sailed over Subban's glove at 3:56.

Marchessault tied the game following a nifty sequence late in the third. Reilly Smith passed to Nicolas Hague, who faked out Islanders center Leo Komarov and dumped the puck to Marchessault. His shot from the slot sailed past Varlamov as he was screened by Smith, who jumped to get out of the way of the puck.

