Booker goes for 44, Suns survive Pelicans in OT

Devin Booker scored 44 points as the visiting Phoenix Suns held off the New Orleans Pelicans 139-132 in overtime on Thursday night. Booker made 13 of 24 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 11 on 3-pointers, and all 13 free throws to lead six Suns in double figures.

Frank Kaminsky added 20 points, including a game-high six in overtime. Cameron Johnson scored 18, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Ricky Rubio had 13 points and 15 assists and Mikal Bridges scored 11. The Suns, who were out-rebounded 45-29 in a 128-114 loss at Orlando on Wednesday, out-rebounded New Orleans 51-40.

Phoenix won for just the third time in 10 games but improved to 2-1 on a four-game road trip that concludes in Houston on Saturday. JJ Redick scored 26, Jrue Holiday had 23, Brandon Ingram added 21 before fouling out, Lonzo Ball had 20 points and 11 assists and Jaxson Hayes scored 17 for the Pelicans, who lost their seventh game in a row since a 124-121 victory at Phoenix on Nov. 21.

Hayes started the scoring on overtime by making a free throw before Phoenix scored four straight points. Ingram converted a three-point play to tie the score, but Rubio made consecutive baskets and fed Kaminsky for a dunk and a 135-129 lead.

Redick's 3-pointer cut the lead in half, but Kaminsky made two free throws with 37.8 seconds remaining for a five-point edge. Phoenix led by four points at halftime and started the third quarter with a 16-3 run that gave it a 90-73 lead.

The Suns extended the lead to as many as 20 points before taking a 107-91 lead after three quarters. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored seven points in less than three minutes, and 3-pointers by Ball, Ingram and Redick got the Pelicans within 118-113 midway through the quarter.

Rubio made a 3-pointer, and Booker scored on a drive to push the lead to 123-113. Ingram's two free throws completed a 10-2 run that pulled New Orleans even at 125 with 37.3 seconds left.

After Booker missed a jumper, the Pelicans had a chance to win, but Ingram missed a last-second jumper.

