Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hurricanes outlast Sharks for shootout win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Carolina
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 09:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 09:36 IST
Hurricanes outlast Sharks for shootout win
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLCanes)

Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes was the only player to convert in the shootout in a 3-2 victory against the visiting San Jose Sharks in a game that came full circle for the second-year forward Thursday night. Svechnikov, who was Carolina's third shooter in the shootout, began the game's scoring in the opening minute and then came through to help close out the victory.

Carolina's other goal came from Jake Gardiner. Warren Foegele assisted on two goals, while Svechnikov also picked up an assist. Marcus Sorensen and Logan Couture scored for the Sharks in regulation.

The second period included San Jose's Joe Thornton punching Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek in the mask, and from there the tensions between both teams rose considerably. Still, the third period resulted in few scoring chances as that part of the game seemed to turn much tamer. Carolina managed only five shots on goal compared to 10 for the Sharks.

Then in the five-minute overtime, the Hurricanes held a 6-2 advantage in shots. San Jose goalie Aaron Dell stopped 27 shots.

Mrazek made 28 saves. Svechnikov scored 50 seconds into the game as the recipient of Foegele's solid work to set up the goal. It was Svechnikov's 12th goal of the season.

Less than six minutes later, Sorensen tied the game, taking a pass from Thornton. Gardiner put Carolina back on top near the midway mark of the second period. It was his first goal since the second game of the season.

Couture's tying goal came with 18 seconds remaining in the second period. It was his fourth goal across the past four games. Both teams failed to convert on a third-period power play. They finished a combined 0-for-5 on power plays.

Carolina had lost three of its previous four games. The Sharks have lost back-to-back games for the first time since the first two days of November, though this time they picked up one team point in the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kevin Costner sets investigative drama 'ISB' at ABC

Actor Kevin Costner will star and executive produce ABCs new investigative drama series ISB. The show, which Costner will also write with Aaron Helbing, revolves around the elite special agents of the Investigative Services Branch ISB.The a...

With CAB, Centre wants to change demography of northeast: Manipur MP

The government is trying to alter the demographic profile of the Northeast by dumping outsiders in the volatile region under the garb of the citizenship bill, a Lok Sabha member from Manipur alleged on Friday. Lorho Pfoze of the Naga People...

Ajit Pawar gets ACB clean chit in Vidarbha irrigation scam

Ajit Pawar gets ACB clean chit in Vidarbha irrigation scam Nagpur, Dec 6 PTIMaharashtras Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has given a clean chit to NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Vidarbha irrigation scam. The ACB,...

Monahan, Lucic drive Flames past Sabres

Sean Monahan collected a goal and an assist while Milan Lucic netted his first goal of the season as the host Calgary Flames scored four straight goals to net a comeback 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Goaltender David Ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019