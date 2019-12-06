Left Menu
Trubisky totals 4 TDs as Bears down Cowboys

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 11:21 IST
Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and added a rushing score to lead the Chicago Bears to a 31-24 victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Allen Robinson had two touchdown receptions, and Anthony Miller added one as the Bears (7-6) won for the fourth time in their past five games.

Trubisky completed 23 of 31 passes for 244 yards and added 63 more on 10 rushes, though he did throw an interception. David Montgomery had a game-high 86 yards on 20 rushes before leaving with an apparent leg injury. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys (6-7), who have lost three consecutive games and seven of 10.

Dak Prescott was 27-of-49 passing for 334 yards for Dallas. He threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper with 4:29 remaining to bring the Cowboys within 10, and Brett Maher added a 31-yard field goal with eight seconds left. The ensuing onside kick was recovered by Miller to seal Chicago's win.

The setback will surely bring more heat in the direction of Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who received an endorsement from owner Jerry Jones after a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Buffalo Bills. Dallas still holds a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) in the NFC East.

Chicago scored 24 consecutive points after Dallas began the game with a 17-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with Elliott's 2-yard run. The Bears tied the score early in the second quarter when Trubisky connected with Robinson for a 5-yard touchdown, and moved ahead when Eddy Pineiro booted a 36-yard field goal with 8:06 left in the half.

Trubisky and Robinson teamed up again on an 8-yard score with 10 seconds left in the half to give Chicago a 17-7 lead. The Bears increased their lead to 17 when Trubisky tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Miller with 8:18 left in the third quarter.

Dallas pulled within 24-14 on the first play of the fourth quarter, when Elliott plunged in from the 2 on fourth down. But Chicago rebounded quickly to push the margin back to 17 with a three-play, 60-yard drive. The touchdown came when Trubisky kept the ball on a zone read and meandered 23 yards through the Dallas defense to make it 31-14 with 13:22 remaining.

