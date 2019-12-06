Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Jones sinks birdie at the last to lead in smoky Sydney

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 13:14 IST
Golf-Jones sinks birdie at the last to lead in smoky Sydney
Image Credit: Twitter (@THR)

Former champion Matt Jones slotted a birdie putt under smoke-filled skies at the final hole to take a one-shot lead over Paul Casey and Dimitrios Papadatos at the halfway stage of the Australian Open on Friday. The smoke caused by bushfires that have raged around Sydney for the last month once again cast an orange haze over the course and charred leaves were falling on the fairways when the late-starting Jones reached the end of his round.

"It's not the easiest to breathe, our eyes have definitely been stinging quite a bit," said Jones, his voice hoarse from the smoke. "I'll be happy to get inside and get in the air conditioning. I won't be doing anything else for the rest of the day. Hopefully, rest and get a good night's sleep."

Jones is a member at The Australian Golf Club and, smoky skies aside clearly enjoys the suburban layout where he held off Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott to win the Stonehaven Cup in 2015. On Friday, he snared seven birdies against a single bogey for a six-under-par 65 to edge ahead of England's Casey and fellow Australian Papadatos (66) on 10-under for the tournament.

"It would have been better to be more in front, but I'll take one in front," he said. "Still a long way to go. I'm sure the wind is going to pick up the next two days, which will make it a little tougher."

World number 14 Casey set the pace on day two of his maiden Australian Open with a sparkling 65 that underlined his determination to win the tournament. It was a bad day for Australian Scott and his fellow major winners Sergio Garcia, Ernie Els, Mike Weir, and Geoff Ogilvy, who all missed the cut and will have the weekend off.

That was particularly disappointing for Scott, who was looking to play himself into form for next week's Presidents Cup in Melbourne, where Els will be the non-playing captain of the Internationals. Pre-tournament favorite and 2009 champion Scott rebounded from an opening 75 with a 67 on Friday but even par for the tournament was not enough to avoid his first missed cut at his home Open as a professional.

Another former major winner, Louis Oosthuizen, was the best-placed of Els's team after two rounds, his early 66 putting him in a share of fourth with four other players on eight-under. "Yesterday afternoon there was a lot of smoke and a little bit of wind but today it was clear and it's not windy so a lot of opportunities," he said of the morning conditions before the blanket of smoke descended again.

"I've been hitting it good and happy where I am." Defending champion Abraham Ancer, who will also face the Americans at Royal Melbourne next week, snaked an eagle putt 30 feet across the 18th green for a 66 that kept him in the hunt at four-under.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Welspun Group Promoters, Through a Closely Held Family Office Investment, Acquires Majority Stake in Warehousing Platform - One Industrial Spaces

Announces maiden 3.0 million square feet Grade-A warehousing project in MMR. Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India The promoters of the US 2.7 billion Welspun Group announced today that they have acquired a majority stake in One I...

Honeywell and IIT Kharagpur Strike a Winning Combination

Company hires 40 interns and 36 employees a campus record New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India As Honeywell India celebrates the 25th anniversary of its India Technology Center, the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Kharagpur ha...

CIMC Tianda Wins India s Single Largest State-Owned Airport Baggage System Order Worth 360 Million Yuan

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 6, 2019 PRNewswire -- Recently, CIMC Tiandas subsidiary Pteris Global Limited hereinafter referred to as Pteris won the baggage handling system project of the new terminal of Chennai International Airport, India, with...

Greaves Cotton Launches BS-VI Compliant, World's Cleanest Single Cylinder Diesel Engine

A significant step to support OEMs in India Becomes first 3W single-cylinder Diesel engine maker in the country to secure BS-VI certification MUMBAI, Dec. 6, 2019 PRNewswire -- Greaves Cotton, a diversified engineering company and market l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019