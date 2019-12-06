Left Menu
Reports: Padres send Renfroe to Rays for Pham

Reports: Padres send Renfroe to Rays for Pham
The San Diego Padres agreed to trade outfielder Hunter Renfroe and coveted second-base prospect Xavier Edwards to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder Tommy Pham and prospect Jake Cronenworth on Thursday night, multiple outlets reported. The deal, pending physicals, will reportedly be announced Friday.

Pham, who turns 32 in March, is coming off a strong campaign in which he slashed .273/.369/.450 while hitting 21 home runs and knocking in 68 runs in 145 games. Pham also stole 25 bases, tying a career-high. Pham, who was dealt from St. Louis to Tampa bay during the 2018 season, had his best year in 2017, when he slashed .306/.411/.520 with career highs of 23 homers and 73 RBIs, finishing 11th in NL MVP voting.

He is a career .277 hitter across six seasons in the majors. Renfroe, 27, spent his first four years in the majors with the Padres, who drafted him 13th overall in 2013. He slashed .216/.289/.489 last year with 33 homers and 64 RBIs in 140 games. The latter two figures represented career highs, but his batting average was a personal low for the .235 career hitter.

Edwards, 20, was the Padres' fifth-ranked prospect after they took him in the first round (38th overall) in 2018. He slashed .322/.375/.396 across 123 games last season at two Class-A levels. Cronenworth, 25, was drafted by the Rays in the seventh round in 2015 and has served as an infielder and relief pitcher.

He slashed .329/.422/.511 in 91 games in the minors -- including 88 games at Triple-A Durham -- last season, while also making seven appearances on the mound, allowing two unearned runs and four hits in 7 1/3 innings.

