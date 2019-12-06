Left Menu
Reports: Nationals re-sign INF Kendrick to one-year deal

  Updated: 06-12-2019 21:29 IST
The Washington Nationals have reached a one-year deal with infielder Howie Kendrick, bringing back the postseason hero for another season, according to multiple reports. Kendrick will return to the World Series champions for $6.25 million with a mutual option for 2021.

Kendrick hit a grand slam in the 10th inning of the deciding Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance the Nationals into the next round. He also put the Nationals in the lead for good in Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros with a home run in the seventh inning that hit off the foul pole. He did his part in the regular season at Washington the last three years as well. He batted .344 with 17 home runs and 62 RBIs this past season over 121 games. He saw limited action the previous two seasons with the Nationals but batted a combined .322 with the club going back to 2017, with an .896 OPS.

A veteran of 14 seasons, the 36-year-old Kendrick is a .294 career hitter with 1,722 hits, 125 home runs and 710 RBIs for the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Nationals. --Field Level Media

