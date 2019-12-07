Video: How Twitterati reacts on Virat Kohli's sledging Williams

Skipper Virat Kohli stamped his authority with yet another sublime innings of career-best 94 not out as India pulled off their highest successful run chase in a T20 International to beat West Indies by six wickets in the first match here on Friday. KL Rahul also struck an impressive 62 off just 40 balls to help India chase down the target of 208 with eight balls to spare.

After hitting Kesrick Williams for a six in the 16th over, a fired-up Indian captain also used his bat as an imaginary notebook to "tick" the bowler's name off. Kohli later said that he remembered Williams doing the same in Jamaica when the Indian team was there for a tour. Rishabh Pant made 18 off nine deliveries but again threw away his wicket to only make matters difficult for himself.

Twitterati praising Virat Kohli for the aggression and master come back as a beast in the game.

One user wrote, "And Do Whatever You Do But Don't Mess With King Kohli."

Another User Twitted, "Aggressive Innings after a long time. One to be remembered"

India's former opener Virender Sehwag wrote, "Inka time nahi, #ViratKohli ka yeh daur hai. Highest successful run chase for Team India and what a way to do it. Good contributions from KL Rahul and a good cameo from Pant. #IndvsWI"

Inka time nahi, #ViratKohli ka yeh daur hai. Highest successful run chase for Team India and what a way to do it. Good contributions from KL Rahul and a good cameo from Pant. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/k0psdLQq64 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2019

(With inputs from agencies.)