SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA Boxing: Joshua lightens the load as Ruiz Jr piles on the pounds

Lean-looking British challenger Anthony Joshua weighed in more than three stones lighter than world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr ahead of their title rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. TENNIS-WOZNIACKI

Tennis: Wozniacki to retire after Australian Open Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki said on Friday she will retire from tennis after January's Australian Open — the venue of her sole Grand Slam triumph.

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-BAN Russia braces for four-year Olympic ban over doping scandal

Russia could be hit with a four-year Olympic ban on Monday for flouting anti-doping rules, a punishment local officials have said would be unfair and part of a malicious Western attempt to destroy sport in the country. UPCOMING

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA Sport-Russia braces for four-year Olympic ban over doping scandal

Russia could be hit with a four-year Olympic ban on Monday for flouting anti-doping rules, a punishment local officials have said would be unfair and part of a malicious Western attempt to destroy sport in the country. We will also move a timeline charting the key events in the Russian doping story. 7 Dec

SOCCER SOCCER-ITALY-INT-ROM/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Roma Inter Milan host AS Roma in a Serie A match.

6 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - VIllarreal v Atletico Madrid Villarreal host Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

6 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-NIM-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Nimes vs Lyon - wrap Lyon travel to Nimes in Ligue 1

6 Dec 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT SOCCER-JAPAN-YOK-TOK/REPORT

Soccer-Yokohama Marinos and FC Tokyo play decisive match to conclude J.League season Yokahama Marinos are top of the J.League table heading into the final weekend, where they face second-place FC Tokyo in a match to decide who ends the campaign victorious.

7 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ESY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Espanyol Real Madrid host Espanyol in La Liga.

7 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea Everton play Chelsea in the Premier League.

7 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-HEL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Verona Atalanta host Verona in a Serie A match.

7 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich Borussia Moenchengladbach face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The wire will also be wrapping up the other games of the afternoon including Borussia Dortmund v Fortuna Duesseldorf and RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim.

7 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley Tottenham Hotspur face Burnley in the Premier League.

7 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Crystal Palace 7 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-LIV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth face Liverpool in the Premier League. 7 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-MPL-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Montpellier vs Paris St Germain - wrap

Paris St Germain travel to Montpellier in Ligue 1 7 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-NAP/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Napoli

Udinese host Napoli in a Serie A match. 7 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Manchester United

Manchester City face Manchester United in the Premier League. 7 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-HERO/

Golf - PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge final round Final-round coverage of Tiger Woods-hosted PGA Tour event in the Bahamas.

7 Dec GOLF-AUSTRALIA/

Golf - Australian Open - third round Top players from around the world battle it out for the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian Golf Club.

7 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ORE-UTAH Field Level Media-Pac-12 Championship: Utah vs. Oregon

No. 5 Oregon needs to win the Pac-12 championship game to keep its hopes for a spot in the College Football Playoff alive against No. 12 Utah, which has big-game aspirations of its own. 6 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA.

6 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

