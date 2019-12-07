Left Menu
Padres trade Renfroe to get Rays' Pham

  • Updated: 07-12-2019 07:05 IST
The San Diego Padres acquired outfielder Tommy Pham and infielder/right-handed pitcher Jake Cronenworth from the Tampa Bay Rays in a multi-player trade, the Padres officially announced on Friday. San Diego sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe, infielder Xavier Edwards and a player to be named later to Tampa Bay, Padres general manager A.J. Preller said.

Last season, Pham batted .273 with a .369 OBP, 21 home runs and 68 RBIs in 145 games. He led the Rays with 155 hits, 33 doubles, 81 walks, and a career-high-tying 25 stolen bases. He set a franchise record with a 48-game on-base streak from August 2018 to April 2019. Originally selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 16th round of the 2006 draft, Pham has a .277 career batting average with an .844 OPS, 87 doubles, 15 triples, 79 home runs, 239 RBIs, 69 stolen bases and 328 runs scored in 546 games over six seasons for the Cardinals (2014-18) and Rays (2018-19).

He had his best season in 2017 when he went .306/.411/.520 and hit a career-high 23 home runs and 73 RBIs. The 25-year-old Cronenworth was drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round in 2015, serving as an infielder and relief pitcher. He slashed .329/.422/.511 in 91 games in the minors -- including 88 games at Triple-A Durham -- last season, while also making seven pitching appearances, allowing two unearned runs and four hits in 7 1/3 innings.

Renfroe, 27, spent his first four years in the majors with the Padres, who drafted him 13th overall in 2013. He slashed .216/.289/.489 last year with 33 homers and 64 RBIs in 140 games. The home run total was a career-high, but his batting average was a personal low for the .235 career hitter. Edwards, 20, was the Padres' fifth-ranked prospect after they took him in the first round (38th overall) in 2018. He slashed .322/.375/.396 across 123 games last season at two Class-A levels.

