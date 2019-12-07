Left Menu
Development News Edition

Magic come back to keep reeling Cavaliers in loss column

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 08:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 07:59 IST
Magic come back to keep reeling Cavaliers in loss column
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Terrence Ross made four 3-pointers to highlight his 21-point performance as the visiting Orlando Magic recorded a 93-87 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Evan Fournier scored 18 points and Aaron Gordon added 14 for the Magic, who extended their winning streak to a season-high four games by defeating the Cavaliers for the third time this season. Orlando opened the season with a 94-85 victory over Cleveland and notched its first road win with a 116-104 triumph over the Cavaliers on Nov. 27.

Collin Sexton finished with 19 points and Cedi Osman added 14 for the reeling Cavaliers, who have lost five in a row and 11 of their last 12 games. Cleveland's Kevin Love sat out with an illness, with coach John Beilein telling reporters that he hopes the star forward will be able to play in Saturday's road game against Philadelphia. Love is averaging 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds this season.

Jonathan Isaac drained his first 3-point attempt to stake Orlando to an 84-81 lead with 5:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. Isaac answered Sexton's short jumper with one of his own before Larry Nance Jr. tipped home a basket to bring Cleveland back within one with 2:19 left. Markelle Fultz and Ross each sank a pair of free throws to push the Magic's advantage to 90-85 with 52.4 seconds left. Darius Garland drained a long-range jumper for Cleveland, however, Orlando was able to secure an offensive rebound and Gordon's dunk effectively ended any bid of a comeback by the Cavaliers.

Cleveland erased a five-point deficit at halftime by scoring 11 of the first 13 points in the third quarter to take a 58-54 lead. Sexton started the run by converting a three-point play before joining Osman in draining a 3-pointer in back-to-back possessions. Osman wasn't done as he followed a layup with a short-range jumper and a 3-pointer to push the Cavaliers' advantage to 65-60. Osman scored 10 points in the quarter and Sexton added eight as Cleveland carried a 70-68 lead into the fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 21-Saudi airman in U.S. for training suspected in deadly shooting at Florida naval base

A Saudi Air Force second lieutenant killed four people and wounded eight others on Friday in an unexplained shooting rampage at a U.S. Navy base in Florida where he was training, U.S. officials told Reuters. Sheriffs deputies responding to ...

UPDATE 7-Tesla boss Elon Musk wins defamation trial over his 'pedo guy' tweet

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk emerged victorious on Friday from a closely watched defamation trial as a federal court jury swiftly rejected the 190 million claim brought against him by a British cave explorer who Musk had branded a pedo guy on T...

Magic come back to keep reeling Cavaliers in loss column

Terrence Ross made four 3-pointers to highlight his 21-point performance as the visiting Orlando Magic recorded a 93-87 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Evan Fournier scored 18 points and Aaron Gordon added 14 for the Magic, ...

Mexico, US, Canada trade talks continue in Washington

Washington, Dec 7 AP Mexicos top trade negotiator wrapped up an 11-hour meeting with his US counterpart Friday night, saying they had not finalized a new trade agreement for Mexico, United States and Canada. We are working on all the issues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019