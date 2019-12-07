Left Menu
Pistons earn 3rd win over Pacers this season

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 07-12-2019 08:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 08:09 IST
Exactly one-third of the wins this season for the Detroit Pistons have come against the Indiana Pacers. Andre Drummond had 25 points and 22 rebounds and Blake Griffin added 25 points to lead the Pistons to a 108-101 home win over the Pacers on Friday in the fourth and final meeting of the season already between the teams.

Detroit won the season series 3-1. With the score tied at 101-101 in the final minute, the Pistons took a 104-101 lead on a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Griffin with 41.4 seconds left.

Following an Indiana turnover, the Pistons took a 106-101 lead with 18.4 seconds remaining on a floater by Derrick Rose. The Pistons wrapped the game up with a defensive stop and subsequent breakaway layup by Langston Galloway with 9.3 seconds remaining.

Luke Kennard added 15 points and Rose scored 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter for Detroit (9-14). T.J. Warren scored 26 points and Malcom Brogdon added 21 points in a losing cause for Indiana (14-8).

Trailing 55-44 at halftime, Indiana was red-hot in the third quarter, making 10 baskets in the period's first seven minutes. The Pacers took their first lead of the game at 68-66 with 4:45 left in the third and outscored Detroit 31-16 in the third quarter to take a 75-71 lead going into the fourth.

Indiana held an 82-77 lead with 9:52 remaining, but Detroit answered with a 9-2 run to take an 86-84 lead with 7:28 left. The Pistons got off to a hot start, taking a 17-6 lead with 4:38 remaining in the first quarter and en route to a 32-19 lead at the end of the first.

Indiana cut its deficit to two at 38-36 with 6:54 remaining in the second quarter, but the Pistons went on another spurt and held an 11-point lead at the half. --Field Level Media

