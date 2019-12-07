Left Menu
Robinson, Warriors hang on to beat Bulls

  07-12-2019
Glenn Robinson III scored a team-high 20 points, including a go-ahead basket with 1:03 left in the fourth quarter, and the Golden State Warriors held on for a 100-98 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Alec Burks scored 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting off the bench for Golden State, which won only its fifth game of the season but improved to 2-0 against Chicago. Eric Paschall finished with 13 points and Willie Cauley-Stein added 10.

Zach LaVine scored 22 points to lead the Bulls, who had won their previous two games in a row. Lauri Markkanen tallied 20 points, and rookie Coby White finished with 14 points in 19 minutes off the bench. An alley-oop dunk by Robinson broke a 98-98 tie with 63 seconds to play. The Bulls had possession coming out of a timeout with 13 seconds to play, but Zach LaVine waited for the clock to wind down and missed a 3-point attempt just before the buzzer.

Golden State trailed by nine points with 11:20 left in the fourth quarter but rallied to even the score at 92-92 with 6:31 to play. Draymond Green made a floating jump shot to erase the deficit and set up a back-and-forth ending. The Bulls led 83-77 after three quarters. Tensions ran high in the final minute of the quarter when the Bulls' Denzel Valentine and the Warriors' Omari Spellman drew technical fouls after exchanging words. Bulls coach Jim Boylen also drew a technical while defending Valentine.

Valentine got his second technical and was ejected after chirping to an official with 7:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. It marked his first career ejection in 143 games. Chicago held a 51-50 lead at the half.

The Warriors trailed 28-23 at the end of the first quarter but jumped on top with an 11-0 run to start the second quarter. Ky Bowman started the run with a 3-pointer, Paschall followed up with a three-point play and Spellman drained a 3-pointer in the first three minutes. Bulls forward Thaddeus Young was not available to play because of personal reasons.

