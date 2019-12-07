Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mourinho sleeps at training ground to conquer anger after United loss

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 09:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 09:23 IST
Mourinho sleeps at training ground to conquer anger after United loss

London, Dec 7 (AFP) Jose Mourinho said he reacted to Tottenham's midweek defeat at Manchester United by sleeping at the club's training ground. Mourinho's 100 percent record since taking over at Spurs came to an end in a 2-1 loss against his former club at Old Trafford.

However, he said he refused to wallow in pity and instead started planning for Saturday's home game against Burnley. "I slept in here (the training ground), I stayed here, I didn't go home, so the next morning at eight o'clock I was here doing what? Burnley," Mourinho explained on Friday.

"Analysing Burnley, trying to organise the training session, trying to organise the meeting, choosing the clips to show them the most clear possible way Burnley works. "That's the way you have to do it in football. Don't accept in a passive way."

Defeat to United followed successive league victories over West Ham and Bournemouth, in addition to progression to the last 16 of the Champions League. Now, Mourinho has ordered his squad to respond to the midweek setback.

"After a defeat you cannot be sad. You have to be more than that. You have to be raging, angry, not sad," said the 56-year-old. "Sad is grief. It's death. When you lose somebody, you have to be sad, you have to be grieving, you have to be crying.

"There is no solution against that, you lost that person. A football match, you lose one, tomorrow there is another one. "Accept defeat as a learning process, next game, work the next day." (AFP) ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

PG&E says reached agreement with wildfire victims

Bankrupt California power producer PGE Corp said on Friday it had reached an agreement to resolve individual claims relating to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires and the 2015 butte fire.In a final major settlement, the company said it had reached...

Barca's Arthur and Fati to miss game against Mallorca

Barcelona will be without injured duo Arthur Melo and Ansu Fati for Saturdays La Liga game at home to Real Mallorca, the Catalan club confirmed. Arthur will miss the match with a groin injury and Fati is out with a knee problem as Barca loo...

Elon Musk cleared of defamation over 'pedo guy' tweet

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has been cleared of defamation by a jury in Los Angeles over a tweet in which he labeled a British caver pedo guy. The jury deliberated less than an hour before ruling in favor of Musk and clearing him of any liab...

Paul, Thunder pull out OT win over Wolves

Dennis Schroder forced overtime with a last-second basket, and Chris Paul scored 30 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 139-127 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019