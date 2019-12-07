Paul, Thunder pull out OT win over Wolves

Dennis Schroder forced overtime with a last-second basket, and Chris Paul scored 30 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 139-127 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 29, including 11 of the Thunder's 17 points in the extra period.

Oklahoma City had five players finish with 20-plus points for the first time in franchise history. Schroder scored 25 off the bench while Steven Adams (22 points, 11 rebounds) and Danilo Gallinari (21) also contributed. Jeff Teague scored 32 points, his best scoring performance in nearly four years, and had nine assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 points and eight assists.

Minnesota looked to have the game in firm control in the final seconds before a wild end to regulation. The Thunder, down by two, got the ball with 14 seconds left when an errant inbounds pass went off the hands of Shabazz Napier and wound up with Oklahoma City calling a timeout after diving on the ball.

The Thunder gave the ball to Paul, who drove toward the basket, pulling up and arcing a shot over the outstretched hands of Towns. The shot hit off the front of the rim and was eventually pulled down by the Timberwolves' Jordan Bell. Bell then missed two foul shots with 3.9 seconds to go, but Towns was fouled with 1.1 seconds left. Oklahoma City was given another shot when Teague was called for a technical foul with Towns on the free-throw line after missing the first of two free throws.

Gallinari made the technical free throw to pull the Thunder within one. Instead of missing the second free throw, Towns had the shot bounce off the front of the rim and through to give Oklahoma City a chance to set up a desperation play. Adams launched a full-court pass to Schroder, who quickly floated a shot over Teague that went through as time expired to force overtime.

The Thunder were without both Terrance Ferguson and Deonte Burton. Ferguson missed the game with right hip soreness while Burton was suspended one game for "conduct detrimental to the team." Burton was involved in a locker-room altercation with a teammate following Oklahoma City's Wednesday loss to the Indiana Pacers, ESPN reported.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)