Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Reports: Nationals re-sign INF Kendrick to one-year deal

The Washington Nationals have reached a one-year deal with infielder Howie Kendrick, bringing back the postseason hero for another season, according to multiple reports. Kendrick will return to the World Series champions for $6.25 million with a mutual option for 2021. Woodland one-shot ahead at World Challenge, Woods lurks

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland birdied the final two holes for a one-shot lead after the Hero World Challenge third round in the Bahamas on Friday as tournament host Tiger Woods lurked two shots behind. American Woodland fired a wedge shot to within 18 inches of the cup at the final hole to cap off a four-under-par 68 at Albany Golf Club on the island of New Providence. Knicks fire coach Fizdale after 4-18 start

The New York Knicks fired embattled head coach David Fizdale, the team announced on Friday. The move comes one day after Fizdale labeled the Knicks' performance as "sickening" following a 129-92 setback to the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden. The loss was New York's eighth in a row and 18th in 22 games this season. Russia braces for four-year Olympic ban over doping scandal

Russia could be hit with a four-year Olympic ban on Monday for flouting anti-doping rules, a punishment local officials have said would be unfair and part of a malicious Western attempt to destroy sport in the country. Russia, which has tried to showcase itself as a global sports power, has been embroiled in doping scandals since a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics. Alpine skiing-Ledecka produces another upset with World Cup downhill win

It was almost a case of deja vu at the women's World Cup downhill in Alberta on Friday as Czech skier Ester Ledecka claimed an upset win from a non-seeded starting position. Ledecka famously won the super-G at the 2018 Olympics from the same starting slot in South Korea, long after American broadcaster NBC had declared Austrian Anna Veith the winner and moved onto other events. Joshua lightens the load as Ruiz Jr piles on the pounds

Lean-looking British challenger Anthony Joshua weighed in more than three stones lighter than world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr ahead of their title rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Joshua hit the scales at 16 stones and 13 pounds (107.5kg), the former champion's lightest ever weight for a world title fight, at the Diriyah venue near the capital Riyadh on Friday. Alonso plays down his chances of winning Dakar Rally

Twice Formula One world champion and double Le Mans 24 Hours winner Fernando Alonso has played down his chances of winning the Dakar Rally when he makes his debut next month. The Spaniard, whose main focus for 2020 will be a return to the Indianapolis 500 to try and complete the 'Triple Crown of Motorsport', said on Friday he still had much to learn about rallying. Retired Olympic skater Kwan unscathed after auto collision

Two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan was uninjured after an auto accident on Friday, when a mattress flew off of another vehicle causing a collision, according to her recounting of the bizarre incident. The 39-year-old retired figure skater said on social media that she was driving on an interstate in South Carolina when the poorly secured mattress came off the car it was attached to, causing a second vehicle to collide with hers. Reed gets two-stroke penalty in rules controversy at World Challenge

Patrick Reed was penalized two strokes for a rules violation in the Hero World Challenge third round in the Bahamas on Friday in an incident that left two former players incredulous at the former Masters champion's actions. Reed was docked the strokes after twice moving sand while taking practice swings in a sandy waste area at the 11th hole at Albany Golf Club, which served to marginally improve his lie. Wozniacki to retire after Australian Open

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki said on Friday she will retire from tennis after January's Australian Open -- the venue of her sole Grand Slam triumph. The 29-year-old, who triumphed in Melbourne last year, said her retirement had nothing to do with her health and that she wanted to accomplish more in life off the court with her husband David Lee, a professional basketball player.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)