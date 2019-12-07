Left Menu
Blazers' Hood exits with torn Achilles tendon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 10:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 10:48 IST
Blazers' Hood exits with torn Achilles tendon
Trail Blazers swingman Rodney Hood sustained a torn left Achilles tendon during Portland's Friday night game home against the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced. The Trail Blazers said the tear was detected during an MRI exam.

Hood got hurt while collecting a rebound during the first quarter. After landing, he fell to the floor and immediately grabbed for the lower portion of his left leg with 3:27 left in the period. Hood was scoreless in nine minutes before exiting. He entering the night with averages of 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Portland trailed 77-62 at halftime.

