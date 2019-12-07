Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucks run streak to 14, blow out Clippers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 11:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 11:30 IST
Bucks run streak to 14, blow out Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds on his 25th birthday as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their NBA-best winning streak to 14 games with a 119-91 victory Friday over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers. Khris Middleton scored 17 points while Pat Connaughton and Ersan Ilyasova added 13 each as the Bucks improved to 10-1 at home to become the second team in the Eastern Conference with double-digit home victories after the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kawhi Leonard scored 17 points for the Clippers in his first game at Milwaukee since the Toronto Raptors earned a victory there in Game 5 of last season's Eastern Conference finals to take a 3-2 series lead. Leonard's Raptors went on to win the series in six games on the way to the NBA title. Paul George added 13 points for the Clippers, who lost for just the second time in their past 11 games.

The victory was never in doubt as the Bucks led 30-15 after one quarter and 52-43 at halftime, though they shot just 37.5 percent from the field in the opening two quarters. Milwaukee put the game away by outscoring the Clippers 35-19 in the third quarter to take an 87-62 lead, with Antetokounmpo having already sealed his double-double.

The Bucks wound up at 46.8 percent from the field after a far more efficient second half and were 14 of 36 from 3-point range. Milwaukee had a 53-48 rebounding advantage and a convincing 58-38 edge on points in the paint. Donte DiVincenzo had 11 points for the Bucks, who have not lost since dropping a 103-100 decision at Utah on Nov. 8. That defeat came one game after the Bucks earned a 129-124 victory at Los Angeles over the Clippers when Antetokounmpo scored 38 points. Neither Leonard (rest) nor George (shoulder) played in the first matchup.

Ivica Zubac had 14 points and 12 rebounds while Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell added 11 each on Friday for the Clippers, who dropped to 3-6 on the road. The Clippers lead the NBA in home victories with 13. The defeat came in the opener of a six-game road trip for the Clippers that will include a stop in Toronto on Wednesday when Leonard will receive his championship ring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav demands UP Chief Minister's resignation over Unnao rape victim's death

After the death of the Unnao rape victim, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday staged a sit-in outside the Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the incident. This is an extr...

UPDATE 1-Giant fire near Sydney may burn for weeks as people struggle to breathe

A giant bushfire on the edge of Sydney, which has blanketed the city in smoke causing a spike in respiratory illnesses and the cancellation of outdoor sports, will take weeks to control but will not be extinguished without heavy rains, fire...

Cricket-Australia allay Boxing Day pitch fears at 'dangerous' MCG

Cricket Australia CA sought to allay pitch concerns for the Boxing Day test against New Zealand after the surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG was deemed unsafe to continue a Sheffield Shield match on Saturday. Western Australia bats...

Teacher dismissed from service for coming to school drunk

A teacher of a government-run primary school in Odishas Jajpur district was dismissed from service for coming to duty in an inebriated condition and punishing students outside the school premises, officials said on Friday. The teacher ident...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019