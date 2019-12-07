Left Menu
Koskinen key as Oilers hold off Kings

Leon Draisaitl and Alex Chiasson both collected one goal and one assist to pace the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 home victory over the slumping Los Angeles Kings Friday night. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen stopped 35 shots for the Oilers, who vaulted the Arizona Coyotes to reclaim the top spot in the Pacific Division.

Koskinen was especially the difference maker in the first period, in which he made 18 saves and delivered a gem of a stop on Austin Wagner. The Kings also had a goal waved off after Blake Lizotte scored late in the opening frame, but it was overruled after a challenge that he was offside before the puck went in the net. A pair of first-period power-play goals provided more than enough offense. Draisaitl opened the scoring with a fortunate tally at the 11:02 mark of the opening frame. Draisaitl sent a shot from beyond the right faceoff dot that banked off the leg of Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and into the net for his 19th goal of the season.

Chiasson doubled the lead with 5:14 remaining in the frame. While the Oilers zipped the puck around the zone, Chiasson worked his way behind the defenders at the doorstep. He redirected a pinpoint feed from Connor McDavid for his third goal of the season. Michael Amadio provided the Kings a comeback chance when he put them on the board with 6:28 left in the third period. Koskinen made a couple of stops, but Amadio shoveled home the rebound for his fifth goal of the year, but that's as close as the visitors could get.

Jonathan Quick stopped 18 shots for the Kings, who have lost three straight games. Los Angeles has struggled mightily on the road this season, with a dismal 2-11-1 record. The Kings have another road game on Saturday, when they travel to face the Calgary Flames. --Field Level Media

