Manchester United are a counter-attacking team: Pep Guardiola
Ahead of the clash against Manchester United, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said their opponents are a 'counter-attacking' team.
Ahead of the clash against Manchester United, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said their opponents are a 'counter-attacking' team. "It's clear they are a counter-attacking team. They do high pressing and they are aggressive," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.
"When they defend deep, of course they attack immediately with James and Rashford. They are so clinical and so good with space to run," he added. Manchester City defeated Burnley FC on Wednesday by 4-1 and are currently placed on the third spot in the Premier League points table.
The club will now compete against Manchester United today. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manchester United
- Pep Guardiola
- Manchester City
- Premier League
ALSO READ
I like to play big matches: Mourinho ahead of clash against Manchester United
Tottenham club was not hungry enough to win against Manchester United: Dele Alli
Premier League: Manchester United hands Tottenham first defeat under Mourinho
Mourinho takes dig at Manchester United for their defensive approach!
Premier League table not 'biggest concern' at this point: Manchester United manager