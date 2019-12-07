Indian Oil down CAG to clinch GTB Gold Cup

Indian Oil Corporation, New Delhi defeated CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India), New Delhi by a 3-1 margin in the final of the 15th Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Gold Cup All India Hockey tournament here on Saturday. The highlight of Indian Oil's victory was Talwinder Singh's excellent performance as he scored all the three goals.

Govind Singh Rawat scored CAG's lone goal from a penalty corner conversion in the 58th minute, a media release issued here said. This was the seventh title success for Indian Oil.

They contested finals of all eight major tournaments in the country and their only defeat was against Punjab and Sind Bank, via penalty shootout, in All-India Surjit Memorial Hockey Tournament in Jalandhar last October. The victorious Indian Oil team received the Guru Tegh Bahadur Gold Cup and a cheque of Rs two lakh from MHAL president Mangha Singh Bakshi and wife Jaswinder Kaur.

MHAL general secretary Ram Singh Rathor presented CAG with the runner-up trophy and a cash award of Rs one lakh. Results final: Indian Oil Corporation, New Delhi 3 (Talwinder Singh 26th, 39th, 54th) beat Comptroller & Auditor General of India), New Delhi 1 (Govind Singh Rawat 58th)..

