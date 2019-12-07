Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 19:35 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will on Monday consider a recommendation from its compliance committee to hand Russia a four-year Olympic ban as part of a sanctions package to punish Moscow for handing WADA doctored and incomplete laboratory data. US-GOLF-HERO

Woodland one-shot ahead at World Challenge, Woods lurks (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland birdied the final two holes for a one-shot lead after the Hero World Challenge third round in the Bahamas on Friday as tournament host Tiger Woods lurked two shots behind.

SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-HEL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Verona Atalanta host Verona in a Serie A match.

7 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich Borussia Moenchengladbach face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The wire will also be wrapping up the other games of the afternoon including Borussia Dortmund v Fortuna Duesseldorf and RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim.

7 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley Tottenham Hotspur face Burnley in the Premier League.

7 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Crystal Palace. 7 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-LIV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth face Liverpool in the Premier League. 7 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-MPL-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Montpellier vs Paris St Germain - wrap

Paris St Germain travel to Montpellier in Ligue 1 7 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-NAP/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Napoli

Udinese host Napoli in a Serie A match. 7 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Manchester United

Manchester City face Manchester United in the Premier League. 7 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Juventus

Lazio host Juventus in a Serie A match. 7 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-RCD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v RCD Mallorca

Barcelona host Mallorca in La Liga. 7 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

TEQBALL-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV) World Cup in Teqball, a soccer-table tennis cross, draws to a close

Budapest hosts the World Championships in Teqball, a new sport mashing soccer with table tennis, coming to a conclusion on Sunday. 8 Dec

SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters

The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 8 Dec

GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ Golf - Australian Open - final round

Top players from around the world battle it out for the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian Golf Club. 8 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

GOLF-PRESIDENTS/COURSE Golf - Presidents Cup - "Firm and fiery" Royal Melbourne to test patience

Royal Melbourne's composite course has been a happy hunting ground for United States captain Tiger Woods and his Internationals counterpart Ernie Els but both skippers will urge caution when their players tee off at the Presidents Cup. 8 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ Golf - Presidents Cup Preview Package

A biennial tournament that has struggled for relevance under a heavy weight of American supremacy will roar back into life when Tiger Woods returns to the Presidents Cup as a playing captain at Royal Melbourne this week. We will also move factboxes on the tournament, the teams, a feature on the Royal Melbourne venue and player interviews with the U.S. team's Tony Finau and the International team's Adam Hadwin.

8 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT GOLF-PRESIDENTS/HADWIN

Golf - Presidents Cup - Interview with Adam Hadwin A burning desire to avenge his previous Presidents Cup nightmare will drive Adam Hadwin at this week's tournament against the mighty Americans at Royal Melbourne.

8 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT GOLF-PRESIDENTS/FINAU

Golf - Presidents Cup - Interview with Tony Finau Tony Finau's ancestral roots lie not too far from Melbourne in the South Pacific but he bleeds Red, White and Blue and could not be more motivated to play for Tiger Woods at this week's Presidents Cup.

8 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Mauritius Open Day four of the Mauritius Open which is hosted at the Heritage Golf Course in Bel Ombre.

8 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

AASU ups ante, says BJP using CAB for vote bank politics

The All Assam Students Union on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led central government is imposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill on the people of the Northeast for vote bank politics. The organisation also announced a series of agitations t...

Cong must be assertive, no delay in portfolio allocation:

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday said his party must be assertive and have a voice in decision making in the coalition government it is part of along with the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharas...

Children of parents with depression at higher risk of structural differences in brains: Study

Generally, children receive traits from their parents. A new study has found that parents suffering from depression transfer the condition to offspring as structural differences in brains. It further states that the condition of depression ...

Karnataka: MoD organises cleanliness drive under 'Swachhta Pakhwada'

The Ministry of Defence has organised a cleanliness drive as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada. The drive began on December 1 and will conclude on December 15.According to a press release, the theme of the drive is Plastic se Raksha, Swachhta h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019