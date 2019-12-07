Sunayna, Tanvi, Harinder storm into the finals, ensure themselves of medals in squash

India's Sunayna Kuruvilla, Tanvi Khanna and Harinder Pal Sandhu on Saturday cruised into the finals of the squash singles events to assure themselves of at least a silver medal at the 13th South Asian Games here. In the women's event, Sunayna beat her Pakistani opponent Faiza Zafar 7-9, 11-6, 11-0, 11-6. In the second semifinal, Tanvi, who was also up against a Pakistani player Madina Zafar, sealed the victory in straight games 12-10, 11-6, 11-7 in a match that lasted just over 30 minutes.

Sunayna and Tanvi will lock horns in an all-Indian final on Sunday. Sandhu showed his fighting abilities to down the second seed Pakistan player Farhan Mehboob 9-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7 in the men's semifinal.

Abhay Singh was the only casualty from India. He lost to top seed Tayyab Aslam of Pakistan 11-6, 4-11, 14-12, 10-12, 7-11.

