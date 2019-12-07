Report: Rangers reach deal with righty Lyles

Right-hander Jordan Lyles has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Texas Rangers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The nine-year vet split last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers, going 7-1 in 11 starts with Milwaukee after a July 29 trade. Overall, he finished the season 12-8 with a 4.15 ERA across 28 starts.

Lyles, 29, has a 43-60 record and 5.11 ERA over 245 career games (143 starts). The Rangers, who bring back Mike Minor, Lance Lynn and Kolby Allard to the rotation, also signed righty Kyle Gibson to a three-year, $30 million deal last week.

