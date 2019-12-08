Left Menu
Development News Edition

Browns activate TE Njoku

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 01:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 01:42 IST
Browns activate TE Njoku
Njoku had been sidelined for eight games with a wrist injury sustained in Cleveland's 23-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sept. 16. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Cleveland Browns activated tight end David Njoku on Saturday, making him available to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. The Browns (5-7) host the Bengals (1-11) at 1 p.m. ET.

Njoku had been sidelined for eight games with a wrist injury sustained in Cleveland's 23-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sept. 16. The 23-year-old Njoku caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's 43-13 season-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans. He did not record a catch against the Jets. Njoku collected 56 receptions for 639 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has 92 catches for 1,062 yards and nine scores in 34 career games since the Browns selected him with the 29th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In a corresponding move, the Browns placed CB Robert Jackson (ankle) on the injured reserve. He played in six games and made three tackles on special teams. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Pensacola naval base shooting tests US relations with Saudi

Just months after senior US officials delivered substantial military aid to Saudi Arabia to counter threats from Iran, Americas relationship with the kingdom is being tested by a Saudi Air Force students shooting spree at a Navy base in Fl...

Toll From Ukrainian college fire rises to 8

By Ukraine-Fire Odessa Ukraine, Dec 08 SputnikANI The death toll from a major blaze at a college in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa rose to eight on Saturday after two bodies were pulled from under the debris, the Interior Ministry sa...

Rearing cows led to reduction in 'criminal mindset' of inmates: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that opening of cow shelters in jails have led to a reduction in the criminal mindset of those inmates who reared cows. Addressing a gathering here, Bhagwat said, Cow shelters...

US Iran can make a deal together: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday thanked Iran for a prisoner swap and indicated that Washington and Tehran can make a deal together. Trumps remark comes after Iran has freed an American graduate student who was held for three years on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019