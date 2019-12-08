Boxing-Joshua takes back heavyweight titles on unanimous points decision

Britain's Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr on a unanimous points decision in a heavyweight world championship rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to seize back the titles he lost to his Mexican-American opponent in a shock upset last June. The 'Clash on the Dunes' in Diriyah was for the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles.

The judges scored the fight 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109 to Joshua after 12 scheduled rounds.

