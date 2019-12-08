Left Menu
Matthews, Hyman score 2 each as Leafs handle Blues

  Updated: 08-12-2019 09:53 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@StLouisBlues)

Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman scored two goals each as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night. The Maple Leafs snapped their seven-game losing streak against the Blues -- which dated back to March 2017 -- while opening their four-game road trip on a positive note. Jason Spezza also scored for the Maple Leafs, and Frederik Andersen made 26 saves.

Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 11 shots for the Blues before Jake Allen replaced him in the first period. It was the first time Binnington has been pulled in 53 career regular-season starts -- and the first time he has suffered back-to-back regulation losses. Ivan Barbashev and David Perron scored for the Blues, and Allen stopped 15 of 16 shots in relief.

Hyman put the Maple Leafs ahead 1-0 less than three minutes into the game. He scored off the rush from the left circle by teeing up a pass from linemate Mitch Marner. Barbashev tied the game 95 seconds later by converting a pass off the right wall from Robert Thomas.

But the Maple Leafs countered with three quick goals to take a 4-1 first-period lead. Matthews took a drop pass from William Nylander in the left circle and beat Binnington with a low wrist shot. That snapped Matthews' five-game goal-scoring drought. Hyman finished a two-on-none short-handed break with Pierre Engvall at 9:12, and Spezza chased Binnington by scoring a power-play goal through Kasperi Kapanen's screen at 12:57.

Matthews pushed the lead to 5-1 at 9:29 of the second period with a power-play goal. Marner sent a bouncing puck toward the right post, and Matthews chipped it past Allen. Perron's deflection goal cut the lead to 5-2 just 2:02 in the third period.

Blues forward Zach Sanford left the game with an upper-body injury during the first period and did not return. Forward Robert Thomas and defenseman Colton Parayko missed time while undergoing facial repairs, but both return to the game.

