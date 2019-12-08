Pep Guardiola liked his team's performance despite defeat against Manchester United
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he liked how his team played against Manchester United despite facing a defeat.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he liked how his team played against Manchester United despite facing a defeat. Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat on Saturday in Premier League.
"I like how my team played. We conceded a little bit more space - not more than usual, but more than last year against United," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying. Guardiola admitted that it is sometimes not possible to control the pace of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James. Rashford and Martial scored one goal each to help Manchester United win the match.
"We knew about the pace they have, with James, Martial and Rashford, but sometimes it is not possible to control it," he said. Manchester City will now compete against Arsenal on December 15. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TECNO Associates With Manchester City Football Club as Mobile Photography Partner for the India Trophy Tour 2019
D/N Test: Manchester City's Micah Richards rings bell at Eden Gardens on day three
Premier League: Manchester City defeat Chelsea 2-1
Liverpool look unstoppable: Pep Guardiola
BRIEF-Manchester City's Owner Has Agreed To Sell A $500 Mln Stake To Silver Lake- FT