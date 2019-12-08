Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Golf-International team at the Presidents Cup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 13:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 13:31 IST
FACTBOX-Golf-International team at the Presidents Cup

Factbox on the International team for the 13th biennial Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne from Dec. 12-15: Captain: Ernie Els

Assistant captains: K.J. Choi, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Weir Tournament record:

Wins: 1 (1998) Losses: 10 (2017, 2015, 2013, 2011, 2009, 2007, 2005, 2000, 1996, 1994)

Ties: 1 (2003) Last result: Lost 19-11 to the United States team at Liberty National, New Jersey, in 2017.

Players: (including Presidents Cup record – wins, losses, halves) Hideki Matsuyama (4-6-3)

Adam Scott (14-20-5) Louis Oosthuizen (7-5-3)

Marc Leishman (3-7-3) Abraham Ancer (debut)

Li Haotong (debut) Cameron Smith (debut)

C.T. Pan (debut) Im Sung-jae (debut)

Joaquin Niemann (debut) Adam Hadwin (0-2-1)

An Byeong-hun (debut)

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

ADAM SCOTT

Australia's first Masters champion will tee off for the ninth time in the tournament, a record for the International team, and is desperate to "stick it to Tiger" and be on the winning side for once.

Failing to make the cut at the Australian Open in Sydney over the weekend was hardly ideal preparation, so he will need to bounce back quickly to lead from the front at Royal Melbourne. While boasting one of the smoothest swings in the game, Scott's putting has often let him down so he will hope his iron play is dialed to make life easier on the sandbelt course's fast greens.

JOAQUINN NIEMANN

Young talent Niemann will become the first Chilean to represent the nation at the tournament, having recently become the first to win on the U.S. tour when he claimed a six-shot victory at the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia.

He will join Ryo Ishikawa, Jordan Spieth and International team mates Hideki Matsuyama and Im Sung-jae as one of only five to play a Presidents Cup before their 22nd birthday, Niemann celebrated his 21st birthday a month ago but has already declared he wants a marquee match-up with Tiger Woods at Royal Melbourne, declaring the American great has more to lose than him.

AN BYEONG-HUN

The tall and burly South Korean will make his Presidents Cup debut as a late replacement for Australian Jason Day, who was forced to withdraw because of a back injury.

The son of Olympic medal-winning table tennis players, An has been a talent to watch since he became the youngest U.S. Amateur winner at the age of 17 in 2009. His career has been steady rather than spectacular, and erratic putting has cost him at times, but the 28-year-old is coming off his best season with three top-10 finishes and a top-20 at the U.S. Open.

C.T. PAN Taiwan's first Presidents Cup player was raised in humble circumstances. As a child, he would rise before dawn to sneak in nine holes at a local golf club before the clubhouse opened.

His family made huge sacrifices to send him to the IMG Academy in Florida as a 15-year-old and later to play college golf at the University of Washington. The 28-year-old paid them back in April when he became only the second Taiwanese to win on the U.S. Tour with his breakthrough victory at the Heritage Classic at Hilton Head.

LOUIS OOSTHUIZEN

Along with Scott, former British Open champion Oosthuizen is the other seasoned Presidents Cup campaigner who needs to fire early at Royal Melbourne to give the team's seven debutants hope they can derail the U.S. machine.

While more than a few Internationals players have ugly records against the mighty Americans, Oosthuizen has held his own. The 37-year-old South African was their best performer at the Liberty National horror show two years ago and has won 56 percent of his Presidents Cup matches across his three tournaments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Extended financial aid to Unnao rape victim's kin: Cong leader Annu Tondon

Former Congress lawmaker Annu Tondon on Sunday said that the party has extended financial aid to the kin of Unnao rape victim, who breathed her last in the national capital on Friday. We Congress are with the family of the victim. Priyanka ...

Delhi govt displayed 'insensitive' approach in handling situation after fire in Anaj Mandi: Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said that Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has displayed an insensitive approach in handling the aftermaths of the fire incident that took place in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road. Speaking to ANI, La...

Kolkata: Police arrest drug traffickers, seize 20 kg of hash

Police here arrested one drug peddler and acting upon the information received from him recovered 20 kilograms of hash charas from a flat in Kolkata. The accused was identified as Zakir by the police who added that the market value of the s...

HAL's Goa helicopter MRO project to be functional soon: Naik

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds proposed project of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO in Goa would become functional soon as all the hurdles have been cleared now, Union minister Shripad Naik said on Sunday. The HAL and Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019