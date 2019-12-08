Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pollard 10 runs away from batting milestone in T20I

As India and West Indies gear up to take on each other in the second T20I on Sunday, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard will look to achieve a batting milestone in the shortest format of the game.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 14:57 IST
Pollard 10 runs away from batting milestone in T20I
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard. Image Credit: ANI

As India and West Indies gear up to take on each other in the second T20I on Sunday, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard will look to achieve a batting milestone in the shortest format of the game. Pollard is just 10 runs away from smashing 1000 runs in T20 internationals and if the batsman manages to do so, he will become the fourth Windies batsmen to achieve the feat.

Pollard in the first T20I against India, played a gutsy knock. His late onslaught enabled West Indies to score 207 runs in 20 overs. The Men in Blue defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I on Friday.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored 94 runs while KL Rahul amassed 62 runs. India leads the three-match series by 1-0. The two teams will lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Notorious drug peddler arrested under PSA in Jammu

A notorious drug peddler, facing various cases under the&#160;Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act, was arrested under the Public Safety Act here, a police spokesman said on Sunday. Masoom Ali, a resident of Waliyabad, was ar...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh targets MCD over Anaj Mandi fire

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh has blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD for the fire at Anaj Mandi which left 43 dead and 16 injured on Sunday. If a factory was operating illegally at a house, then it was the responsibility of...

One-stop shops to be set up in gurudwaras to help survivors of anti-Sikh riots

Delhi gurudwara management body DSGMC has decided to open special shops named 1984 Stores to rehabilitate families affected by the anti-Sikh riots that occurred 35 years ago in the city. The 1984 Stores will be opened at 10 historic gurudwa...

Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysias Sabah state on Borneo island teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019