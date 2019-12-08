WBBL: Sophie Devine named Player of the Tournament
Adelaide Strikers' Sophie Devine was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament of Rebel Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Sunday.
Adelaide Strikers' Sophie Devine was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament of Rebel Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Sunday. The right-handed batter amassed 769 runs at an average of 76.90 in the mega event. Devine was the key cog in the batting wheel of Strikers but failed to leave a mark in the final and scored just five runs.
Brisbane Heat clinched the Rebel WBBL title for the second time after trouncing the Strikers by six wickets. Strikers had posted a total of 161/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Heat chased down the target in the 19th over with 11 balls remaining.
Beth Mooney was named as the Player of the match for her match-winning half-century in the final. (ANI)
