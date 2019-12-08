WBBL: Sophie Devine named Player of the Tournament

Adelaide Strikers' Sophie Devine was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament of Rebel Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Sunday. The right-handed batter amassed 769 runs at an average of 76.90 in the mega event. Devine was the key cog in the batting wheel of Strikers but failed to leave a mark in the final and scored just five runs.

Brisbane Heat clinched the Rebel WBBL title for the second time after trouncing the Strikers by six wickets. Strikers had posted a total of 161/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Heat chased down the target in the 19th over with 11 balls remaining.

Beth Mooney was named as the Player of the match for her match-winning half-century in the final. (ANI)

