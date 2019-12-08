Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamshedpur look to extend unbeaten home run against Chennaiyin

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jamshedpur
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 19:38 IST
Jamshedpur look to extend unbeaten home run against Chennaiyin

Unbeaten at home in four matches, Jamshedpur FC will look to extend this impressive run when they play hosts to Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match here on Monday. The 'Men of Steel' have picked up two wins and as many draws at home and their Spanish coach Antonio Iriondo will be keen to close the gap at the top.

The bad news for Jamshedpur is that Sergio Castel, who has five goals to his name, has not recovered in time after picking up a knock in the previous game against NorthEast United. Midfielder Piti has started training but will not be a part of the match day squad.

"We are going to keep trusting our players and the work they have done. I'm very happy with the situation at the moment. We have lost two of our foreign players (Sergio Castel and Piti) but the team is still performing good. I hope we continue with this kind of performance until we can recover both the players," said Iriondo. The former Indian Arrows boys, Narender Gehlot and Jitender Singh, have fitted seamlessly into Iriondo's system. Farukh Choudhary has impressed everyone with his tricks and flicks but it is about time for him to be more clinical in front of goal.

Meanwhile, these are interesting times at Chennaiyin FC as they have a new coach in Owen Coyle, who is famous for his stints at Bolton and Wigan. This was after John Gregory put in his papers and parted ways with the club. Chennaiyin have just a single win to boast of and have conceded in every game, except one. Coyle's immediate task would be to arrest their slide and sort out the defensive issues, both in terms of tactics and personnel.

"The first aim is to win games and do things systematically. I do recognize there are a lot of good opponents in the league. But we also have players with whom it is achievable to reach the play-offs," said the experienced Coyle. "We are very respectful of our opponent (Jamshedpur), because they have great quality. But we don’t come with fear also. If we are at our best tomorrow, we can win the game." PTI PDS PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-France willing to delay pension reform timing as strikes continue

The French government said it would see through planned pension reforms but tried to assuage union anger with promises of a gradual introduction of the new system that has sparked nationwide strikes.Transport systems were paralysed for a fo...

3 held with 46 gram heroin in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Three people were arrested after 46 gram heroin was found in their car in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Sunday, police said. Charan Jeet Singh of Punjabs Jalandhar, Rajat Verma and Archit Sood were caught with the contraband in their ...

Sunday was meant for cricket: Friend of injured workers

Eighteen-year-old Mohammad Wasim was looking forward to the game of cricket he and his friends indulged in every Sunday in a park in the Anaj Mandi area here. But the elation soon turned into horror and despair when he came to know that a m...

Paika rebellion memorial to inspire future generations: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a memorial to commemorate 200 years of Paika rebellion against the British rule, contending that the cenotaph in Odishas Khurda district would be a source of inspiration for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019