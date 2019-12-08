Goa's Yash enjoys successful outings

Yash Fadte of Goa had a satisfying day, winning both his matches in the men's and boys' under-19 round of 16 matches in the 76th CCI here on Sunday. The joint 3/4-seed Fadte sidelined Maharashtra's Anshul Goyal coasting to a comfortable 11-5, 11-2, 11-7 victory to advance to the quarter-final round of the men's competition.

In the boys' under-19 last 16 encounter, the defending champion and top-seeded Goan youngster had a much relaxed time against Raghvendra Baghel of Madhya Pradesh and dropped just six points as he breezed to a 11-1, 11-1, 11-4 victory. Meanwhile, men's top seed Rahul Baitha of Maharashtra staved off the spirited challenge from Mehul Kumar of Services before clinching a 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 11-2 win to move into last eight round.

The second-seeded men's player Gaurav Nandrajog of Delhi also progressed to the quarter-final defeating Telengana's Ashray Ohri in straight games at 11-6, 11-4, 11-7. Results: Men - (round 16):1-Rahul Baitha (MH) bt Mehul Kumar (SR) 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 11-2; 3/4-Yash Fadte (GA) bt Anshul Goyal (MH) 11-5, 11-2, 11-7; Neel Joshi (MH) bt Rushabh Vora (MH) 11-6, 11-7, 11-2; 2-Gaurav Nandrajog (DL) bt Ashray Ohri (TS) 11-6, 11-4, 11-7..

