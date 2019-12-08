Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naseem may be replaced from U-19 WC squad after being named in senior team for SL series: source

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 22:09 IST
Naseem may be replaced from U-19 WC squad after being named in senior team for SL series: source

Pakistan's 16-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah is likely to be replaced in the national squad for the ICC U-19 World Cup after he was on Sunday called up for the home Test series against Sri Lanka. A reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said since the requirements of the senior team were more important, it was decided to play Naseem in the Test matches against Sri Lanka this month and then against Bangladesh in January.

"Two reserve pacers have already been named in the camp and if Naseem is required for national duty he will be replaced as he can't play for both the senior and junior teams," the source said. Naseem was last week named in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the U-19 World Cup in South Africa after the national junior head coach Ejaz Ahmed specifically requested for the teenager.

But on Sunday, the senior national team's head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq named Naseem in a 16-member squad that will play against Sri Lanka in two Tests this month in Rawalpindi and Karachi. The ICC U-19 World Cup will clash with the Pakistan vs Bangladesh two-match Test series and three T20 International contest in January.

Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis and Misbah have already faced criticism for talking about workload management for the fast bowlers but at the same time allowing Naseem to be picked in the national under-19 squad. Naseem made his Test debut against Australia in Brisbane last month after much hype and bowled 20 overs. He was not played in the second Test in Adelaide, a day/night affair as Waqar talked about how best to manage the younger fast bowlers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh: People queue up in lines to buy onion at subsidized rate in West Godavari

People queue up in lines to buy onions at subsidized rates at a Rythu bazaar farmers market here on Sunday.Residents of Eluru in the district were seen in serpentine queues to get onion at Rs 25 only. Those having any government authorized ...

Sri Lanka's Lakmal to miss Pakistan tour after contracting dengue

Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will miss a two-match Test series in Pakistan after contracting dengue fever, Sri Lankas cricket board announced Sunday. He will be replaced by Asitha Fernando, who will join the squad for the second ma...

Protests held in Manipur against CAB

Supporting the movement, spearheaded by the Manipur People Against CAB Manpac, protesters came out in large numbers in many areas of the city on Sunday while women vendors of a temporary market here staged a sit-in against the proposed legi...

Dia Mirza, Telugu actor Samantha condemn Telangana encounter

Two days after the Cyberabad Police killed all the four accused in rape and murder of Telangana woman veterinarian, Bollywood celebrities condemned the encounter on Sunday. Actor Dia Mirza said that she is deeply disappointed that it happen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019