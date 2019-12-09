Left Menu
SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 01:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 00:58 IST
SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA Joshua takes revenge on Ruiz in Saudi Arabia rematch

DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia - Britain's Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr on a unanimous points decision in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to seize back the heavyweight world championship belts he lost to his Mexican-American opponent in a shock upset last June. BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK With the ninth straight loss, Knicks continue the grim path forward

NEW YORK - With the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree lit and the Radio City Rockettes kicking into high gear, a grimmer December tradition is coming into focus in the Big Apple: The New York Knicks are in big trouble. GOLF-PRESIDENTS

Woods to ignite Presidents Cup as U.S. look to extend reign MELBOURNE - A biennial tournament that has struggled for relevance under a heavyweight of American supremacy will roar back into life when Tiger Woods returns to the Presidents Cup as a playing captain at Royal Melbourne this week.

UPCOMING SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-FIO/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v AC Milan

Bologna host AC Milan in a Serie A match 8 Dec 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-SEV/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Osasuna v Sevilla

Osasuna host third-placed Sevilla in La Liga. 8 Dec 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-BOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Marseille vs Bordeaux - wrap

Olympique de Marseille host Bordeaux in Ligue 1 8 Dec 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 9 Dec 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 9 Dec 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 9 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-CLUB/PREVIEW Soccer - FIFA Club World Cup - Preview

Overall preview of FIFA's Club World Cup which will be staged in Qatar and will be seen as a mini-dress rehersal for the World Cup in 2022. 9 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-REACTIONS (TV) Reactions from Russia after WADA rules on the status of RUSADA

Reactions from Russian officials and sportspeople after the World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee will make a decision on the status of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA after it found inconsistencies in laboratory data provided by Moscow. 9 Dec

SPORT-DOPING/RUSADA (PIX) (TV) Russian anti-doping agency reacts after WADA rules on its status

The Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA head Yuri Ganus holds a news conference after the World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee makes a decision on its status. 9 Dec 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA (PIX) (TV) WADA rules on the status of the Russian anti-doping agency

The World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee will discuss the status of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA after it found inconsistencies in laboratory data provided by Moscow. WADA will hold a news briefing following the meeting. 9 Dec 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters

The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 9 Dec

GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ Golf - Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods' U.S. team and the International team led by Ernie Els prepare for the Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club. 9 Dec

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

