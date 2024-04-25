France's Macron: EU must cut red tape for small businesses
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Europe needed to stop being "too complicated", adding it must reduce red tape for small and medium-sized businesses. For key quotes from Macron's speech on Europe, click here.
