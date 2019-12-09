Left Menu
Browns' Mayfield on Beckham's injury: 'Wasn't handled right'

Image Credit: Flickr

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Sunday that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s lingering hip/groin injury "wasn't handled right" after it first surfaced in training camp. "Wasn't handled the right way in our training room," Mayfield told reporters after the Browns' 27-19 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. "So it is what it is. His 'not 100 percent' is still good enough for us."

The subject came up during the postgame press conference in reference to an ESPN report Sunday morning that Beckham is considering sports hernia surgery after the season. Mayfield was asked if he could tell that the injury has bothered Beckham. "Yeah, I'd say that wasn't handled right," Mayfield responded. "He's not able to run as well as he should be able to, as well as he knows, and that's frustrating for him. You can sense that's some of his frustration where that comes from."

Asked what was not handled right, Mayfield replied, "I think it could've been addressed earlier on." "... I think looking back on it, obviously hindsight's 20/20, but he probably would've missed first two (games), one or two -- just based on the fact it was during training camp. It is what it is, we're here right now, it's too late to do that. He's fighting through the pain, he's playing through pain, so that shows you what type of guy he is."

Mayfield later addressed his comments on Twitter, saying that his "intentions were not to throw our medical staff under the bus." "No I don't know all the facts about Odell's injury," Mayfield added. "It was emotionally answered because I can sense his frustration and I care about my team and putting us in the best position to win.

"Those people within our building know my intentions and where I am coming from. I truly believe that and I apologize to those that don't deserve the backlash.... today was a good team win. On to the next one." Beckham missed the whole preseason with what was described at the time as a hip injury. He has been on the injury report all season, with a hip issue designated from Weeks 1-6 and then a groin issue listed in every week since the team's Week 7 bye.

Beckham has mostly practiced in full despite the issue, but he's been limited in the last three weeks. He has not missed a game this season, catching 59 passes for 844 yards and two touchdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

