Ficken's last-play FG lifts Jets over Dolphins

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 06:00 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 05:59 IST
Sam Ficken made a 44-yard field goal as time expired to lead the host New York Jets to a 22-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The kick was set up by a pass-interference penalty against Miami's Nik Needham that was not called on the field. It was ruled a penalty by video review, leaving Dolphins coach Brian Flores enraged. The pass interference came on third-and-18 from the Miami 46.

Miami's Jason Sanders made a franchise-record seven field goals, although he missed one due to a bobbled snap. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 270 yards and two touchdown passes for his first career win over Miami after three losses. It was also the first win for New York coach Adam Gase against his former team as the Jets (5-8) and Dolphins (3-10) split their two-game series this season.

New York was without two Pro Bowl players -- safety Jamal Adams and running back Le'Veon Bell -- as well as three other starters (right tackle Chuma Edoga and cornerbacks Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet). In addition, standout tight end Ryan Griffin suffered a sprained ankle in the first half and didn't return.

Miami's top wide receiver, DeVante Parker, went into concussion protocol in the first half and did not return, either. Miami, despite starting the drive at its 4-yard line, scored on its first possession. The Dolphins went 92 yards in 16 plays, eating 8:11 off the clock before settling for Sanders' 22-yard field goal.

New York took a 6-3 second-quarter lead when Darnold scrambled and hit an open Robby Anderson in the middle of the field for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Ficken missed the extra point after a low snap was bobbled. The Jets extended their lead to 9-3 on Ficken's 37-yard field goal. That was set up by Nate Hairston's interception on a ball that he essentially won in a wrestling match with receiver Allen Hurns.

Sanders' 25-yard field goal with 5:44 left in the second cut Miami's deficit to 9-6. But the Jets extended their lead to 16-6 on Darnold's 14-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas with 1:55 left in the first half. The play was originally called incomplete but overruled on video replay as Thomas fumbled after he had crossed the goal line.

Four consecutive Sanders field goals -- a 28-yarder with 22 seconds left in the half and 31-, 53- and 47-yarders -- gave Miami an 18-16 lead in the third quarter. The teams then alternated field goals, giving New York the win.

