Left Menu
Development News Edition

Titans top Raiders to grab share of AFC South lead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 06:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 06:07 IST
Titans top Raiders to grab share of AFC South lead
Image Credit: Flickr

Ryan Tannehill threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Tennessee Titans moved into a tie atop the AFC South with a 42-21 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Rookie A.J. Brown reeled in a pair of touchdown receptions and Derrick Henry rushed for 103 yards and two scores for the Titans (8-5), who have won six of their last seven to pull even with Houston.

The Texans, who dropped a 38-24 decision to Denver earlier on Sunday, will travel to Nashville to face the Titans next weekend before hosting Tennessee in the regular-season finale on Dec. 29. Henry had a 12-yard touchdown run to forge a tie late in the first quarter before rumbling up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown to give Tennessee a 28-21 lead with 5:36 remaining in the third. He boosted his touchdown total to 15 (13 rushings, two receiving) on the season -- with nine (eight rushings, one receiving) coming in the last five games.

Tight end Jonnu Smith caught a 17-yard pass in the end zone early in the fourth quarter before linebacker Jayon Brown capped the scoring by recovering a fumble and racing 46 yards for a touchdown. Oakland's Derek Carr threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns and DeAndre Washington rushed for another while playing in place of star rookie Josh Jacobs, who was ruled inactive with a shoulder injury.

Rico Gafford's first career reception resulted in a 49-yard touchdown and tight end Foster Moreau added a 1-yard score for the Raiders (6-7), who have lost three in a row. A.J. Brown, who had five catches for 153 yards, gained a step on cornerback Daryl Worley and shook off an attempted tackle before racing into the end zone for a 91-yard touchdown to give Tennessee a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter. The play marked Tannehill's longest passing touchdown of his career.

Carr connected with a wide-open Gafford for an easy score before Tannehill and Brown hooked up again on the next possession, with the second-round selection snaring a ball over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown. Moreau capped a 14-play drive with a 1-yard score to forge a tie at 21 with 24 seconds before halftime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-China's SenseTime expects $750 mln 2019 revenue despite U.S. ban -sources

Chinese artificial intelligence AI start-up SenseTime, which Washington put on a trade blacklist in October, expects its 2019 revenue to increase by more than 200 year-on-year to around 750 million, two sources familiar with the matter said...

Leonard leads Clippers in push past Wizards

Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Paul George added 27 points, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers pushed past the Washington Wizards with a dominant fourth quarter to win, 135-119, Sunday at Capital One Arena. Leona...

Sixers down Raptors to stay perfect at home

Tobias Harris scored 26 points, and the host Philadelphia 76ers improved to 12-0 at home this season in a 110-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Rookie Matisse Thybulle added five 3-pointers for a career-high 20 points, and Ben Sim...

Ravens top Bills for 9th straight win behind Jackson's 3 TD passes

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and Baltimore sacked Josh Allen six times on Sunday as the Ravens extended their winning streak to nine games with a 24-17 victory against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Baltimore 11-2 out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019