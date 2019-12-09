Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravens top Bills for 9th straight win behind Jackson's 3 TD passes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baltimore
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 07:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 07:20 IST
Ravens top Bills for 9th straight win behind Jackson's 3 TD passes
Image Credit: Flickr

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and Baltimore sacked Josh Allen six times on Sunday as the Ravens extended their winning streak to nine games with a 24-17 victory against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Baltimore (11-2) outgained Buffalo (9-4) 257-209 and remained atop the AFC standings with three games remaining in the regular season.

Jackson passed for 145 yards with touchdowns of 3 yards to Nick Boyle, 61 yards to Hayden Hurst and 4 yards to Willie Snead. The scoring pass to Snead and Justin Tucker's extra point gave the Ravens a 24-9 lead with 9:54 to play. The Bills responded with their lone touchdown of the game on a 3-yard pass from Allen to Cole Beasley with seven minutes left. The pair connected on a two-point conversion pass moments later to draw the Bills to within the final margin, but Buffalo was unable to come closer.

Baltimore was whistled for three defensive penalties in the Bills' final possession -- including a 26-yard pass interference call on fourth-and-16 from the Ravens' 44 -- but Allen's pass on fourth-and-8 from the Baltimore 16 fell incomplete with 1:08 to go. Devin Singletary rushed for 89 yards to lead the Bills, while Allen was 17-for-39 passing for 146 yards and a score.

Stephen Hauschka drilled field goals of 36, 47 and 48 yards for Buffalo. Tucker kicked a 36-yarder for Baltimore to open the scoring in the first quarter. Buffalo succeeded in slowing Baltimore's rushing attack, limiting the Ravens to 118 yards on the ground. The Ravens' previous low for rushing yards this year was 136 on Nov. 10 at Cincinnati. Baltimore entered Sunday averaging an NFL-best 207.8 rushing yards per game, including 204.3 on the road.

Matt Judon had 1.5 sacks for the Ravens, while Buffalo's Tremaine Edmunds had an interception of Jackson. Jackson ran himself into the NFL record books in the first quarter, as a 7-yard run put him over 1,000 rushing yards for the season. The second-year pro joined Michael Vick in 2006 as the only signal-callers to reach the milestone in league history.

Baltimore led 10-6 at the half, as the teams played to a defensive struggle. The Ravens outgained the Bills 95-74 in the first 30 minutes and had 71 rushing yards to 56 for the Bills. The Ravens faked a kneel-down on the final play of the half, with Justice Hill gaining 9 yards before Baltimore made its way to the locker room.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Injuries feared as popular New Zealand volcano erupts

Wellington, Dec 9 AFP New Zealands White Island volcano erupted suddenly on Monday, prompting fears for a group of visitors seen walking on the crater floor moments before. The countrys National Emergency Management Agency said a moderate v...

Biden campaign attacks Trump policy on Saudi Arabia, North Korea

Democrat Joe Bidens presidential campaign launched new attacks on Donald Trump on Sunday, advocating a reevaluation of U.S.-Saudi relations and calling North Koreas apparent weapons test a rebuke to the U.S. president in a statement to Reut...

Telangana HC to hear encounter case today

Telangana High Court will on Monday hear the encounter case in which four accused of gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were shot down by state police early on December 6. On the very same day, the High Court had ordered that the ...

UPDATE 1-Several injured as White Island volcano in New Zealand erupts

Several people were injured White Island in New Zealand when a volcano began erupting there on Monday, the regions mayor said.The eruption began about 230 p.m. local time 0130 GMT on the island, about 50 kilometers 30 miles from the east co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019