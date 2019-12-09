Rams shut down Wilson, cruise past Seahawks

Jared Goff threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams stayed in the playoff hunt with a 28-12 victory Sunday night over the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Todd Gurley rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown, while Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp each caught TD passes as the Rams (8-5) remained one game behind the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC's second wild-card spot with three games to play.

Russell Wilson passed for 245 yards with an interception as the Seahawks (10-3) failed to score an offensive touchdown. Seattle saw its five-game winning streak come to an end and was unable to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers (11-2), who are now alone in first place in the NFC West -- and the conference overall -- after a wild 48-46 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Seattle played most of the game without running back Rashaad Penny, who injured his left knee on the Seahawks' first drive and did not return. The Seahawks were unable to clinch a playoff berth on their first try.

The Rams scored touchdowns on their first two drives after the Seahawks opened the game with a 39-yard field goal from Jason Myers. Malcolm Brown scored the Rams' first touchdown on a 1-yard run, and Woods caught a 2-yard TD pass from Goff as Los Angeles took a 14-3 lead after one quarter. Los Angeles extended the lead to 21-3 in the second quarter on Goff's 10-yard pass to Kupp. It was the second consecutive week Goff threw multiple TD passes after not throwing one the entire month of November.

The Seahawks opened the second half with Quandre Diggs' 55-yard interception return for a score, one his two interceptions in the game. That cut the deficit to 21-9, after Myers missed the PAT, with 12:54 left in the third. Woods and Tyler Higbee each caught seven passes as the Rams had 455 yards of total offense, 240 of which came in the first half. Los Angeles avenged a 30-29 defeat at Seattle on Oct. 3, when kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal in the closing seconds.

Chris Carson had 76 yards on the ground for the Seahawks, who lost for the first time since they were upended 30-16 against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 20. The Seahawks fell to 6-1 on the road this season.

