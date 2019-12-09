Joaquin scripts history, becomes oldest player to score hat-trick in La Liga

Real Betis' Joaquin on Sunday scripted history by becoming the oldest player to score a hat-trick in La Liga. The 38-year-old winger was at his devastating best against Athletic Bilbao as he scored all three in the opening 20 minutes of the match.

Real Betis secured a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao. Joaquin said he is proud of the achievement and this might not happen again.

"It's the first hat-trick of my life. I don't think it's going to happen again. I've never been a goal-scorer throughout my career, so I'm really proud to be able to get three goals against a rival like Athletic. Considering my age, it's not an easy thing to do," Goal.com quoted Joaquin as saying. Real Betis will now compete against Espanyol on December 15. (ANI)

