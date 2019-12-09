Left Menu
Davis drops 50 in Lakers’ win over T-Wolves

  Reuters
  Los Angeles
  Updated: 09-12-2019 10:49 IST
  Created: 09-12-2019 10:40 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers)

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 50 points, sparking the Los Angeles Lakers to a 142-125 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Davis connected on 20 of 29 shots from the floor and converted all 10 of his free throws in 39 minutes. It was his fourth career 50-plus scoring game. Davis also had seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.

LeBron James had 32 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who won their fourth in a row and 14th in 15 games. Alex Caruso added 16 points, while Danny Green finished with 12. Andrew Wiggins, who missed Friday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left thumb sprain, and Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 19 points each. Josh Okogie added 18 points, while Robert Covington had 16 for the Timberwolves, who lost their fourth consecutive contest. Eight players scored in double figures for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves rallied from several double-digit deficits throughout the contest before fading in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles used a 16-4 burst to seize a 103-84 lead after a 3-pointer by Caruso with 4:14 left in the third, but Minnesota cut the gap with a 19-7 run to pull within 110-103 heading into the fourth. Towns scored 13 points in the third. The Timberwolves trailed by 11 early in the second quarter before putting together a 24-9 surge for a 55-51 lead after three free throws by Covington at 5:27. However, the Lakers closed the half on an 11-0 run for a 73-65 advantage at the break.

Davis scored 27 points in the first half, while James had 16 before intermission despite being limited by foul trouble. The Lakers shot 61.2 percent to 50 percent for the Wolves in the first half. Overall, Los Angeles outshot Minnesota 58.5 percent to 51.8 percent. The Lakers committed just 10 turnovers to 15 for the Timberwolves. The Lakers also outrebounded the Timberwolves 41-33.

Lakers reserve guard Rajon Rondo sat out the contest with a strained hamstring. He is listed as day-to-day.

