Pep Guardiola not thinking about points

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is not paying attention to points and only trying to win games.

  • Updated: 09-12-2019 11:03 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 11:03 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is not paying attention to points and only trying to win games. "We are not thinking to win the Champions League. We are trying to win games, to win the next one. I am not thinking about how many points we need or how many points they have to drop," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

Manchester City hold the third spot in the Premier League points table with 32 points, 14 points behind the top-placed club Liverpool. Guardiola admitted that they have not been as consistent as they were in the last seasons.

"We are not able to be consistent like we were in the last two seasons so that is the reality and you have to help the players," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

