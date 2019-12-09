Left Menu
Thunder pull away for win over Trail Blazers

  Updated: 09-12-2019 11:44 IST
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 21 points and nine rebounds and Dennis Schroder also scored 21 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder posted a stunning 108-96 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Chris Paul added 20 points and Nerlens Noel had 13 points and 12 rebounds as the Thunder won for the fifth time in the past seven games. Danilo Gallinari had 12 points for Oklahoma City.

Damian Lillard scored 26 points but was a woeful 8 of 24 from the field, including 2 of 12 from 3-point range. CJ McCollum added 20 points and Hassan Whiteside recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shot for Portland, which has lost three of its last four games. The Trail Blazers were just 7 of 24 from the field in the fourth quarter while being outscored 26-18.

Overall, Portland shot just 36 percent from the field and was 9 of 33 from behind the arc. The Thunder shot 41.2 percent from the field, including 11 of 32 from 3-point range.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored five straight on a 3-pointer and a driving hoop to give Oklahoma City a 100-89 lead with 3:13 remaining. McCollum drove for a layup with 2:31 left, but Steven Adams made two free throws and Gilgeous-Alexander hit three of four as the Thunder increased the lead to 105-91 with 1:28 left. Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts then cleared his bench.

Oklahoma City led by 11 points early in the third quarter before Portland used an 11-2 burst to move within 62-60. A short time later, Lillard made all three free throws after being fouled while shooting from behind the arc to give the Trail Blazers a 66-65 edge with 5:24 remaining. Lillard scored 16 points in the quarter.

The Thunder received a three-point play from Noel with 19.3 seconds remaining to take an 82-78 lead into the final stanza. Paul scored 16 first-half points as the Thunder led 55-47 at the break.

Schroder tallied 11 points during a 16-2 burst that saw Oklahoma City take a 49-31 advantage with 4:43 left in the second quarter. The Trail Blazers responded with their own 16-2 surge to move within four points before the Thunder scored the final four points of the half.

