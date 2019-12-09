There is a sense of unknown: Smith on pink ball Test
Despite being the fastest batsman to register 7000 runs in the longest format of the game, Australian cricketer Steven Smith has admitted that there is a sense of inhibition as he prepares for the pink-ball Test. The first Test between Australia and New Zealand will begin from December 12 at Perth Stadium, one of Australia's newest Test centres.
"There is a sense of unknown, particularly with the pink ball as well," ESPNcricinfo quoted Smith as saying. "You just never know. I watched the Test match last year, which seemed to have some good pace and bounce. I guess it's just different with the pink ball, how that responds," he added.
The right-handed batsman lost his place as the world's number one Test batsman to Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Smith scored just 36 runs against Pakistan at Adelaide and as a result, the batsman saw his points dropping from 931 to 923. (ANI)
